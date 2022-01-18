 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Real estate prices
View Comments

Letter: Real estate prices

  • Comments

I think everyone in Tucson has noticed the sharp increase in real estate prices over the last year or so. Prices have gone up anywhere from 30 to 100 percent. I believe that the primary cause of this rise is caused by " flippers"- people who buy property then ad soon as escrow closes they put it back on the market for a $50,000 profit.

There are two ways to stop this ridiculous increase.in prices. One is not to buy property that is "flipped'. There are websites that show the history of sales for a property. If a property was just bought and resold a month later, do ' buy it. The other way would be to have our city council invoke a law that a property cannot be resold for a year. If an investor has to pay taxes and insurance for a year before he " flips", he nay not invest

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Border fence

Thank you for the article published Sunday, January 9th seeking input on steps to take address the safety of those who are part of the border …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News