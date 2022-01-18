Letter: Real estate prices

I think everyone in Tucson has noticed the sharp increase in real estate prices over the last year or so. Prices have gone up anywhere from 30 to 100 percent. I believe that the primary cause of this rise is caused by " flippers"- people who buy property then ad soon as escrow closes they put it back on the market for a $50,000 profit.
There are two ways to stop this ridiculous increase.in prices. One is not to buy property that is "flipped'. There are websites that show the history of sales for a property. If a property was just bought and resold a month later, do ' buy it. The other way would be to have our city council invoke a law that a property cannot be resold for a year. If an investor has to pay taxes and insurance for a year before he " flips", he nay not invest
Thomas Wenzel
East side
