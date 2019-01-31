Re: the Jan. 27 article "Arizona lawmaker says parents should get list of vaccines' ingredients."
“I don’t know that most parents know that bovine extract or animal parts or fetus parts are in certain vaccines,” State Sen. Boyer said. “And I just think, as a parent, we should know the answer to that.”
No, what parents need to know is how tiny the percentage of reactions to a vaccine is compared to the percentage of serious medical consequences of not being vaccinated. Sen. Boyer's suggestion would just play into the irrational scare tactics of anti-vaxxers.
Wayne Bretl
Sahuarita
