Letter: Really, Rubber Gloves

Dealing with our Spa today I decided to slip on a new pair of pink rubber gloves. Don’t really know what they are entirely made of because I didn’t remember reading the package after buying. When one buys rubber gloves at a Dollar Store, that is what you get; something worth a dollar, or less, quality wise.
And what’s up with the sizing? My L (large) size purchase was maybe a Medium for those that made them. Maybe the glove makers across the Pacific have tiny hands? Then getting gloves off after dealing with water is next to impossible! Sweat on the hands now, and possible water that snuck in makes them “stick” to the skin. Maybe baby powder inside the glove, before using, or buying flock-lined rubber gloves would “work?”
Ms. McSally & Mr. Trump say they are bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. Can they bring a company that makes rubber gloves?
Kenneth Unwin
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
