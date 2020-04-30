Letter: Really? The cure is worse a than the Virus

Reading the article on 21 April, that many feel the cure is worse than the virus and the comments in it by many of the people protesting clearly showed how self-centered many have become. The cure of staying at home and closing of businesses is tough and is hurting the economy that is a fact. But the cure is only worse if you have not become infected, lost a friend or love one who has. The number of deaths is less than expected due to the "cure" not because the virus is not as bad as the regular flu. For the safety of everyone the 'cure' has helped significantly keeping Arizonans out of the hospital and helping to contain the spread of the virus. Keep the economy going strong or keeping people safe and alive, I vote to keep people alive.
George Gluski
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!