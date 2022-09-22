Letter: Really???

Yes, you're getting another letter because it's 7:55 am, have just finished going through this mornings hard copy of the newspaper. REALLY? is SIX PAGES of sports necessary compared to a half page of of awful comics and a half page of puzzles? Realize there are subscribers that want the sports news -- can't they go online to read it? Is it fair -- I can't sit with my coffee and pencil enjoying the challenges of all the puzzles as I did so before these arbitrary were made.
We're seriously thinking about canceling our subscription, after twenty years. Not only has it become something we're not looking forward to getting it also is costing us more and more and more. Not worth it!
Carol Rohr
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.