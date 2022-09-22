Letter: Really???

Yes, you're getting another letter because it's 7:55 am, have just finished going through this mornings hard copy of the newspaper. REALLY? is SIX PAGES of sports necessary compared to a half page of of awful comics and a half page of puzzles? Realize there are subscribers that want the sports news -- can't they go online to read it? Is it fair -- I can't sit with my coffee and pencil enjoying the challenges of all the puzzles as I did so before these arbitrary were made.