Republicans want to protect parents that “…forgot they were carrying a loaded weapon onto school grounds.”

First, how the (expletive deleted) do you forget you are carrying a loaded gun? (side rant: if you forget you have your gun, you’re missing opportunities to be a Good Guy With a Gun because you forgot ya had yer gun!)

Second, if you forget you are carrying a loaded gun, you shouldn’t be carrying a loaded gun.

Third, You probably shouldn’t be trusted to raise a child either.

Fourth, what is wrong with the people that vote for these idiots?

David Reynolds

East side