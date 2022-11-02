Letter: Reap what you sow

Coming from the East I have lived in Tucson for over 30 years. Although I am a Democrat I have from time to time voted for a Republican I thought would do a good bipartisan leadership job. Unfortunately the Republican Party once a good working bipartisan group has become only interested in power and control. They espouse lies about stolen elections that have been disproven in our own courts at least sixty times. They want to take away people’s rights that have existed in our country for over 50 years. They insist that their minority opinions are the only right ones and everyone has to abide by them. This will no longer be a Democracy if these people are elected. Think carefully on who you vote for. You will have to live with it.