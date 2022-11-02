 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Reap what you sow

  • Comments

Coming from the East I have lived in Tucson for over 30 years. Although I am a Democrat I have from time to time voted for a Republican I thought would do a good bipartisan leadership job. Unfortunately the Republican Party once a good working bipartisan group has become only interested in power and control. They espouse lies about stolen elections that have been disproven in our own courts at least sixty times. They want to take away people’s rights that have existed in our country for over 50 years. They insist that their minority opinions are the only right ones and everyone has to abide by them. This will no longer be a Democracy if these people are elected. Think carefully on who you vote for. You will have to live with it.

Hal Brown East Side

Hal Brown

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News