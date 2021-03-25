 Skip to main content
Letter: Reappointment of Judge Hale
Letter: Reappointment of Judge Hale

Re: March 19 leetter “Reappointment of Hale a Travesty”.

I agree with everything Ms. Kay states in her letter. Did Judge Hale know someone, or was it just a matter of the inadequate promoting the unqualified?

Mayor Romero, whom I used to respect, said she wanted to look into the review process. The reason for having a Merit Review Commission is to eliminate bias, favoritism or an upset bowel. The Mayor and Council owe the citizens of Tucson an explanation of exactly why they overrode the Merit Commission’s recommendation.

Carol Kerchenfaut

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

