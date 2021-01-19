 Skip to main content
Letter: Reapportioning the AZ House of Representatives
Letter: Reapportioning the AZ House of Representatives

Re: the Jan. 13 article "Arizona House should grow to give constituents better chance of access."

In response to Tim Seller's column this morning regarding Senator Mesnard's proposal to reapportion the AZ House of Representatives, I would like to propose an alternative: Instead of subdividing each existing Legislative District into three sub-Districts, why not rearrange both Houses to be more similar to the US Congress? I suggest each county be represented by two Senators (for a total of 30), and that our state's population be divided as equitably as possible such that each Representative represents approximately 75,000 people (with a minimum of one Representative per county). In this scenario, Greenlee, La Paz, Graham, Santa Cruz, Gila, Apache, and Navajo Counties would have one Representative each, with the remaining counties ranging from 2 Representatives (Cochise, Coconino) to 58 (Maricopa). There would be a total of 98 Representatives and 30 Senators, representing constituencies in a manner similar to that of the US Congress.

David Peterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

