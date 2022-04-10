Letter: Rear guard not vanguard

Re: the April 4 article "Tucson leads on climate action."
Tucson is the rear guard of climate action, not a leader. Denver, San Francisco, New York City and numerous other cities have banned new construction of gas guzzling buildings that contribute to global warming. Meanwhile, Tucson lays gas pipeline along South Houghton to supply fossil fuel to thousands of new homes in the under the radar Atterbury Trails planned development.
John Stark
Southeast side
