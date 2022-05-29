Letter: Reason for early 100 degree reading?

Tim Steller's column on May 4 about "suspicions" concerning the reported 100 degree temperature reached on April 26 made me think. First, I thought "Tim (whose work I really admire,) do we really need more conspiracy theories? Should we get the Cyber Ninjas on the job?" But then I thought about a possible solution. Maybe Finchem & Friends Government Overthrow Club was having a meeting near the airport with special guests Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Green. The hot air generated at such an event could certainly spike the thermometer! If this was a Fitz cartoon the little quail in the corner would say "keep 'em away from Lake Mead."