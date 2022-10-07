 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Reason to be pro life

I am pro-life because I am against violence and abortion is one of the most violent acts against a human being. The fetus begins to feel pain by 12 weeks of gestation so the abortion procedure is especially violent in the 2nd and 3rd trimester.

Women are resilient. They will educate themselves about the abortion procedure. They will say no to sex if they are not ready to have a child. They will get on birth control and take it according to the directions and make sure the man wears a condom. They will obtain the morning after pill to have on hand before it's needed.

I am pro-choice and there are many choices to make when it comes to avoiding getting pregnant or after becoming pregnant. Abortion has never been and will never be a choice for me.

Helen Danahey Stewart, MD

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

