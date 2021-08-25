 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Recall all Republican Governors who refuse to help
View Comments

Letter: Recall all Republican Governors who refuse to help

  • Comments

COVID-19 delta is running rampant in Florida, the highest in the country, primarily affecting children and teens. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis Trump banned masks and refused to mandate vaccinations, insisting all children go back to school, but no masks. The recall movement against DeSantis has reached its targeted goal. All parties object.

COVID-19 delta is running rampant in Texas. Second worst in the country. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott Trump prohibited mask mandates in any community or business in Texas and no vaccinations while insisting children go back to school without masks. Republican and Democratic object.

COVID-19 delta runs rampant in Arizona, the fifth-highest Nationally (up to 3,000 cases per day), mainly affecting children and teens. So Republican Gov. Doug Doozy Trump banned masks and mandated vaccinations, insisting children go back to school, but no masks.

And, they blame all Biden for the spread of delta. Republican governors must be sued for negligence and malicious harm to your kids. Recall them all. Start with Doozy.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Governor Ducey

Governor Doug Ducey has just leaped ahead of former Governor Evan Mecham as the worst Governor in the history of Arizona. Even though “Ev” was…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News