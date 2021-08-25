Letter: Recall all Republican Governors who refuse to help

COVID-19 delta is running rampant in Florida, the highest in the country, primarily affecting children and teens. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis Trump banned masks and refused to mandate vaccinations, insisting all children go back to school, but no masks. The recall movement against DeSantis has reached its targeted goal. All parties object.
COVID-19 delta is running rampant in Texas. Second worst in the country. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott Trump prohibited mask mandates in any community or business in Texas and no vaccinations while insisting children go back to school without masks. Republican and Democratic object.
COVID-19 delta runs rampant in Arizona, the fifth-highest Nationally (up to 3,000 cases per day), mainly affecting children and teens. So Republican Gov. Doug Doozy Trump banned masks and mandated vaccinations, insisting children go back to school, but no masks.
And, they blame all Biden for the spread of delta. Republican governors must be sued for negligence and malicious harm to your kids. Recall them all. Start with Doozy.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
