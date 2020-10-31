 Skip to main content
Letter: Recall attempt for Mayor Romero
Letter: Recall attempt for Mayor Romero

I can understand why some citizens in Tucson would be upset about a mask mandate from our Mayor. Answer me this.......are you willing to risk your life and the lives of loved ones in order for you to affirm your beliefs that your rights are being trampled? When do health issues like a deadly viruses become a political hot potato? Why would you complain about saving a life? Soldiers volunteer to fight for our country and rights. Why should we belittle the leaders in our communities and public health officials who are sworn to protect the public? I think if one really has an issue with wearing a mask, my question is, why? Not manly? When has it stopped being manly to protect your families and friends?

Over 225,000 loved ones have died so far. When will it end? We cannot wait for a promised vaccine. Following CDC guidelines is a simple way to protect us all. Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands frequently.

Joyce Harrison

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

