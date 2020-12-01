 Skip to main content
Letter: Recall Christy
No matter how Supervisor Steve Christy rationalizes it, his vote against certification of recent Pima County election results is a direct slap in the face of our County Recorder, the workers in that office, and the volunteers that assisted with the election. While Mr. Christy is welcome to his opinion regarding how the election was conducted in other jurisdictions, his sole duty was to vote regarding the handling of the election in Pima County. Although expected of Supervisor Miller, the failure of Mr. Christy to perform his duty as a County Supervisor is both surprising and disturbing. Another example of Republican frustration with the failure of their efforts to suppress the 2020 vote. Supervisor Steve Christy should be recalled and replaced with someone who values duty to country above blind loyalty to political party.

Lyle Davis

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

