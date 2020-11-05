Letter: Recall effort

Joyce Harrison doesn't see the whole picture. Her idea that mask wearing is the reason for the recall of our Mayor is way off base. Romero's divisive tactics are creating an atmosphere that is most unbecoming to Tucson. Hanging a banner that says Black Lives Matter and then painting Stone Avenue with the same message while disallowing the thin blue line in front of the Police Station tells us that she is extremely prejudiced. When she removed the off duty police officers from the polling places and replaced them with off duty sheriff's deputies because police officers are intimidating is a clear example of her bias. If one law enforcement uniform is intimidating, why aren't all law enforcement uniforms intimidating? Could it be that the sheriff's department didn't endorse President Trump and Martha McNally? All our citizens are not really that blind to her actions. Makes you wonder just who is influencing her, doesn't it.
Sue Hold
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
