Letter: Recall Finchem

Representative Mark Finchem is unfit to serve in our legislature. Those who have followed him on social media know that he is a vocal and avid member of Oath Keepers, a radical right-wing, anti-government militia group.
In recognition of his zealous affiliation with Oath Keepers, Finchem was paid over $6000 to spread misinformation about our national election and recruit participants for the January 6th assault on our Capitol. Although he did not address the mob as planned, Finchem marched with them, tweeted encouragement throughout the attack, and incited violence.
Three members of Oath Keepers who have since been indicted for conspiracy related to the insurrection admitted that the group had been preparing for a civil war since November 2020.
There is no place in our government for those who would seek to overthrow it. Finchem must be removed from office. If you are a registered voter in LD 11, go to recallfinchem.com for the nearest location to sign his recall petition.
Dr. Rachel Rulmyr
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.