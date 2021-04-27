 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Recall Finchem
View Comments

Letter: Recall Finchem

  • Comments

Representative Mark Finchem is unfit to serve in our legislature. Those who have followed him on social media know that he is a vocal and avid member of Oath Keepers, a radical right-wing, anti-government militia group.

In recognition of his zealous affiliation with Oath Keepers, Finchem was paid over $6000 to spread misinformation about our national election and recruit participants for the January 6th assault on our Capitol. Although he did not address the mob as planned, Finchem marched with them, tweeted encouragement throughout the attack, and incited violence.

Three members of Oath Keepers who have since been indicted for conspiracy related to the insurrection admitted that the group had been preparing for a civil war since November 2020.

There is no place in our government for those who would seek to overthrow it. Finchem must be removed from office. If you are a registered voter in LD 11, go to recallfinchem.com for the nearest location to sign his recall petition.

Dr. Rachel Rulmyr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Local-issues

Letter: Water

In Tucson, as our Colorado River water disappears, we are plowing the desert to build more tract homes and high rise apartments to suck the de…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News