Letter: Recent Changes in Content

I am extremely disappointed that you have changed the layout of the newspaper. I'm 80 years old and have enjoyed working both Sudokus and crossword puzzles daily for may years. With your new format, I am seriously tempted to dump my subscription and just rely on print versions elsewhere. I understand you needing to cost cut when possible, but GRRR!!!

The Arizona Daily News seemed to be a publication based on fact and science. It had no reference to astrology, superstition and ignorance... Now that bubble has burst too... OMG!!!

I did a quick workup of the paper's content and found that on Saturday September 24th, there were 32 pages.

Roughly measuring, I found that 35% of the paper is paid advertising!!! Considering that the cost to subscribe

is roughly $800.00 a year... it seems like you could accommodate the interest of the customer...

I'm sure that nothing will be done to remedy this, because of a few disappointed customers, but I needed to have

my say...

Bob Frybarger

Green Valley