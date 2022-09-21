 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Recent Changes to Comics and Puzzles

You guys have shanked another one. After you and your parent company screwed up the comics and puzzle pages in the daily editions, I opened up today's Sunday paper only to find that you have eliminated the New York times Sunday Crossword puzzle. It was the one premier feature that you have carried for years and provided hours of challenging entertainment for all puzzle fans that receive the print version of the Star. Plus, if I read it correctly, the Sunday funnies which were unchanged in today's paper will soon reflect the unfortunate changes you made to the daily versions. Not sure what else you could do to further alienate your loyal subscribers but I am guessing there is more to come.

Donald Davis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

