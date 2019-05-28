Re: the May 22 letter"Speed limits ignored; pedestrians pay price."
I wholeheartedly agree with the letter writer: MOTORISTS NEED TO BE MORE CLOSELY MONITORED! I am a pedestrian, by choice, and witness numerous vehicular infractions on a daily basis! Just crossing a major intersection becomes a game of "Hit me or hit-me-not." Even with clearly defined crosswalks, pedestrians still are not safe! Speeding, cell phone use, impairment, erratic behavior and other problematic driving seem to be ignored at the expense of the pedestrian because we have become a selfish, self absorbed society of "me-firsters!" Too bad we no longer have the "cameras" in use. Try to remember, people - pedestrians have the right of way, ALWAYS! And for Heaven's sake show a little kindness when you're in your comfy air-conditioned car and someone's trying to cross the road. Have a blessed day.
Jay Cook
Midtown
