My fellow Pima County friends, why did you all vote to not pass Proposition 463, Road Bonds? We had a chance to fund the desperately needed repairs of our County roads without raising taxes and paying off with short term notes. Why complain about our roads and then refuse to pay for the repair. How does that make sense. As with any of the real estate that we own, and as County residents we all own these roads, it takes money and creative financing to keep them in service. Proposition 463 gave us great choices. My apologies to Pima County DOT for not giving you the appropriate resources to move us forward. Try us again.
John (Jay) Van Echo
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.