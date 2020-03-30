Letter: Reckless County policy

The Pima County Administrator and Board of Supervisors have taken the most reckless and cavalier approach possible to the current covid-19 pandemic. Hundreds of county employees which are non-essential or could work from home are being forced daily into offices or cubicles. Not everyone in transportation, finance, property, or policy related departments are “essential.” Saying that they can (must) take sick leave or vacation pay is not a real or fair option. Shame on you for endangering their lives and everyone with whom they have contact. You will be held responsible for playing with our lives and you should all be removed from the positions of public trust that you have so betrayed.
Richard Bacal
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
