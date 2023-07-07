Last year, Council Member Lane Santa Cruz approved TEP’s proposal to build an electric substation in flood and erosion zones in Ward 1, which could put at least eight westside neighborhoods at risk of power outages in the event of a flood. As a Certified Floodplain Manager, I and over a dozen other floodplain professionals know this site is dangerous because it has been flooded many times. Unfortunately, Santa Cruz approved the plan without consulting experts. We had a meeting at Ward 1 in March 2023 (long after the approval) to express our safety concerns to Santa Cruz, who did not attend.
According to campaign finance reports, two months later Santa Cruz accepted the maximum legally allowable campaign donation from a TEP vice president.
Ward 1 deserves a representative who will listen to experts and prioritize public safety and neighborhood concerns over TEP’s profits. Miguel Ortega will listen to all his constituents and has pledged to not take money from TEP, which is why I support his campaign.
Steve Dolan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.