Last year, Council Member Lane Santa Cruz approved TEP’s proposal to build an electric substation in flood and erosion zones in Ward 1, which could put at least eight westside neighborhoods at risk of power outages in the event of a flood. As a Certified Floodplain Manager, I and over a dozen other floodplain professionals know this site is dangerous because it has been flooded many times. Unfortunately, Santa Cruz approved the plan without consulting experts. We had a meeting at Ward 1 in March 2023 (long after the approval) to express our safety concerns to Santa Cruz, who did not attend.