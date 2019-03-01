Thank you so much for publishing information about National Eating Disorder Week. There exists a dangerous lack of understanding about this deadly illness. Indeed, there is a critical shortage of medical and psychiatric professionals in Southern Arizona who are educated about this illness and therefore do not know how to either treat it or work with those diagnosed to overcome it. As a result, substantial emotional and financial burden are often borne by those with eating disorders and their families including my own.
It is the goal of those of us who share up-to-date information about the treatment of this illness that doctors recognize the symptoms early and swiftly refer patients to an expert multi-disciplinary team and/or to the hospital for immediate attention to the many physical manifestations of the disease such as blood chemistry imbalances or a dangerously low heart rate. Knowledge is power.
Jennifer Aviles
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.