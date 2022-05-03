 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Recognizing the Camp Grant Massacre

For Tucson residents, the April 30 anniversary of the 1871 Camp Grant massacre should remind us that confronting this ugly piece of our history is long overdue. The legacy of that event, however bitter, can become part of a more useful past through formal recognition.

In his compelling June 2021 editorial for the Daily Star, David Fitzsimmons explained how prominent Tucsonans conducted the slaughter of 136 Aravaipa and Pinal Apache women and children and the sale of surviving children into slavery. The work of writers like Fitzsimmons and historians has been vital to preserving the memory of the Camp Grant Massacre.

The responsibility for a reckoning with Camp Grant, lies, however, with the citizens of Tucson. We need to go beyond remembrance to formal recognition. Today’s Tucsonans, hopefully with the support of Mayor Romero and our city council, can seek ways to address this difficult chapter from our past.

Drew Colenbrander

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

