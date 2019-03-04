Re: the March 2 column "What good cops do and the impact they make."
Thank you, Mr. Fitzsimmons, for shining a light on all the good cops out there, happy that you met so many of them. Unfortunately all we ever hear about are the bad cops, and there are bad cops in law enforcement as there bad people in any profession. We so seldom hear about the many acts of kindness performed by good cops as they ask for and receive no recognition.
Barbra Kingman
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.