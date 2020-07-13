Letter: Reconsider Party Line Voting

Are you a historically Republican voter who’s dismayed by what’s happened to our country under Trump? If so, join like-minded peers (Republican Voters Against Trump, The Lincoln Project, 43 Alumni for Biden, etc.) and vote outside your comfort zone to restore the soul of our nation. Vote for Joe Biden, not because you agree with his entire agenda, but because he’s a decent man who cares about this nation and its people.
Similarly, in state elections, rather than voting the Republic party line for the Trumpian politics of LD-11 Representatives Vince Leach, Mark Finchem, and Bret Roberts, consider voting for decency and caring. Felipe R Perez MD grew up in rural Arizona and worked his way through school to become a Family Medicine physician. A lifelong Arizonan who believes in giving back, he’s running for Representative in LD-11 to fix healthcare, improve public education, help seniors, and protect the environment. I urge you to give him your consideration.
Thea Chalow
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
