Letter: Reconsider Party Line Voting
View Comments

Letter: Reconsider Party Line Voting

Are you a historically Republican voter who’s dismayed by what’s happened to our country under Trump? If so, join like-minded peers (Republican Voters Against Trump, The Lincoln Project, 43 Alumni for Biden, etc.) and vote outside your comfort zone to restore the soul of our nation. Vote for Joe Biden, not because you agree with his entire agenda, but because he’s a decent man who cares about this nation and its people.

Similarly, in state elections, rather than voting the Republic party line for the Trumpian politics of LD-11 Representatives Vince Leach, Mark Finchem, and Bret Roberts, consider voting for decency and caring. Felipe R Perez MD grew up in rural Arizona and worked his way through school to become a Family Medicine physician. A lifelong Arizonan who believes in giving back, he’s running for Representative in LD-11 to fix healthcare, improve public education, help seniors, and protect the environment. I urge you to give him your consideration.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Local-issues

Letter: Bighorn Fire

Please, enough with the obsequious fawning over the "brave" firefighters whose working philosophy seems to be, "We need to burn this forest do…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News