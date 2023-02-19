Republican-driven changes to Arizona House and Senate Rules such that Members may delete emails and electronic messaging after 90 days is questionable. Members of the majority in both Houses now exempt themselves from ARS § 41-1351 on record retention. This allows eleted Members to delete/destroy records of State business. Why this exemption? It could be for the very same reasons the records retention bill was passed by both Houses and signed by the Governor: to specifically prevent deletion/destruction of records. These provide accountability and transparency in government as well as Arizona's history. Our Legislature’s source documentation belongs to the State of Arizona.