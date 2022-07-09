Letter: Recovering two-party politics

This is a reply to a Letter that appeared Tuesday, July 5: "What do Republicans Value."

A reader exhorted us to consider candidates' stated positions, not their party. I suggest voters also lconsider the actions and positions on party platforms of candidates. Few Republican candidates demonstrate distance from their party’s positions on the outcome of the 2020 presidential election or restrictions in voting access or allowing state legislatures to overrule election results. Indeed, in Arizona, Republican “leaders” who voted to invalidate Arizona’s election results in Congress; or who participated in the planning and staging of the January 6 insurrection are seeking reelection to their current offices or running for other important offices in our State Government.

It’s time to send most Republican candidates to a few years’ “time out” and allow Democrats to discuss among themselves matters of the public interest and the role of government freely and openly—at every level; and to attend to these matters of governance. Ibelieve there will be healthy differences of opinion. But in the end, there will be constructive compromise reflective of voters' opinions.

Paul Waugaman

East side