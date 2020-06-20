Letter: Recovery depends on healthy and safe individuals

Re: the June 18 article "To best recover, we must restore economic freedoms."
I think it was extremely irresponsible of the Star to print the opinion piece. If we were not in a pandemic, the logic might hold. But the reality is that we are and the piece completely ignores that important fact. It is misleading and dangerous. The writers might be experts in economics but they seem to lack understanding of how to adjust to a global health crisis.
I hope most of your readers are smart enough to dismiss the column and listen to our local leaders who make decisions based on keeping Tucsonans safe.
Penelope Starr
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
