Please Arizona Daily Star: So that Voters, in 2010, can be adequately informed of the efforts to legalize the use of Marijuana for Recreational Purposes in Arizona , Please Publish list of Politicians and Educators who support this effort ; including State/County /City Officials, School Board Members, and School/College/University Administrative Officials.
"Crashes are up by as much as 6 percent in Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, compared with neighboring states that haven't legalized marijuana for recreational use,.....The new IIHS-HLDI research (10/18/2108) on marijuana and crashes indicates that legalizing marijuana for all uses is having a negative impact on the safety of our roads," says IIHS-HLDI President David Harkey. "States exploring legalizing marijuana should consider this effect on highway safety...."
Congress should amend Controlled Substances Act (CSA) (21 U.S.C. § 811) making Marijuana available for FDA Approved Medical Treatment; invalidating all the current State "Medical Marijuana" Programs, including the use of Marijuana for so called Recreational Proposes.
Francis Saitta
Downtown
