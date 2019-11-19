Tucson has cut back on recyclable pickups to every other week, thereby saving beaucoup bucks. So why aren’t taxpayers getting refunds on their trash bills?

Frank Pisut

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

