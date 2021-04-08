Letter: Recycle. Can we do it?

If you are frustrated about all the changes regarding recycling you are not alone.
I even went as far as taking a recycling class. Yes, they have classes to show us how.
You don’t have to take a class because i am going to share with you a list of places you can go to for answers.
Broken electronics: Suburban Miners. They even pick up
Household Hazardous Waste (HHW). Go to,tucsonaz/gov/HHW
Tucsonaz.gov/glass. find out what we can do with the glass we recycle.
Tucson.gov/recycle. Answers all your questions about what goes where.
Excellent short Video “The Story of Stuff”. Real eye opener.
Gosh, it’s our home, let’s do our share and help protect it.
Alyce Grissom
Midtown
