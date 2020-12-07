Letter: recycle glass

I fail to grasp why glass cannot be sorted at the recycle center. Instead the city will put out 22 spots to take glass to instead of picking it up with the normal recycling. So we should expend fuel and pollute the air with more auto traffic for glass recycling instead of a truck that comes around anyway. Is this really saving money? What will happen is most of us will just throw glass away instead of making another senseless trip!!! Come on city council use some smarts!!!
Jerry Ferguson
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
