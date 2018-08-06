To find out exactly what CAN be recycled in the blue barrels, go to the website: RESIDENTIAL RECYCLING/OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF CITY OF TUCSON. On the first page there is a title called "Recycle at Home and Work" Under that is a place to click on: View or print the list.

It is a colorful one-page flyer that tells you everything you can and cannot recycle. I printed it out and put it on the door where I collect the recycling in the house. I realized that they have expanded the types of plastic they accept, and taken off some other things. The list is very helpful...no questions any more!

Glenda DeMoss

Northeast side

