Dear Editor, I am writing with my concerns about our recycle/trash pickup.

23 years ago when we were Newlywed's we purchased a new home in Hidden Vista.

We had 2 Trash pickups a week and a recycle box.

It was a few years later that we received a blue can similar to the green trash can. and 1 pickup a week for both cans.

Now we hear we are going to have 1 trash pickup a week and recycle every 2 weeks.

We still pay the same or more for pickup. Also we still have same amount of refuse/trash.

Maybe we could be allowed 2 trash pickups a week and 1 with recycle every other week?

Possibly our NEW Mayoral candidates could address these issues. we keep paying more for less.

Thank you, Jeff Barnes

Jeffry Barnes

East side

