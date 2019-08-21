Dear Editor, I am writing with my concerns about our recycle/trash pickup.
23 years ago when we were Newlywed's we purchased a new home in Hidden Vista.
We had 2 Trash pickups a week and a recycle box.
It was a few years later that we received a blue can similar to the green trash can. and 1 pickup a week for both cans.
Now we hear we are going to have 1 trash pickup a week and recycle every 2 weeks.
We still pay the same or more for pickup. Also we still have same amount of refuse/trash.
Maybe we could be allowed 2 trash pickups a week and 1 with recycle every other week?
Possibly our NEW Mayoral candidates could address these issues. we keep paying more for less.
Thank you, Jeff Barnes
Jeffry Barnes
East side
