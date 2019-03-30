The report of declining revenue to Tucson from the sale of glass and paper into the international secondary use of waste materials market should be a fresh stimulus to those who contribute to new product development to enhance innovation in technology. The carbon fibers of paper and paperboard can be put to use after ink extraction as we recognize in developing secondary use paper products or mulch. The silicon of glass needs to be addressed as a more complex challenge as energy and advanced technological knowledge are used in conversion to such things as semiconductor chips and fiber-optic cable.
Those who condemn new open-pit mining can help to enhance copper recycling and replacement of the use of this raw material by secondary use of other substances.
The plastics manufacturers are moving toward more biodegradable packaging products right now.
We can all help in the transition.
John Hughes
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.