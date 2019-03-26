RE: the March 24 article "As demand falls, city might stop recycling glass, paper."
It only took the city administrators two years and six million dollars to figure out the the true costs of the recycling program. I don't know if the waste of taxpayers money was just another lax oversight, or just based on an assumption that citizens would be willing to pay this kind of money to help extend our time on the planet past the twelve year "New green deal" estimate.
Anyone with an interest could have stated that the recycling was going to come at a severe cost from the start of the program since it was being run by Tucson government. I am just pleased the citizens of Tucson are being kept informed on the running totals.
David Cabbage
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.