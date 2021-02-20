 Skip to main content
Letter: Recycling glass
Dropping our glass in Tucson for recycling has begun this month. I have been to Udall Park twice in the past two weeks only to find the purple bin to be completely full. I realize this is the first month at set locations.

Not only is the bin full but glass is now broken all around the area. Perhaps several bins are needed as this appears to be a popular drop off location. I hope the city will be able to correct this. Thank you.

Mimi Conway

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

