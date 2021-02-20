Letter: Recycling glass

Dropping our glass in Tucson for recycling has begun this month. I have been to Udall Park twice in the past two weeks only to find the purple bin to be completely full. I realize this is the first month at set locations.
Not only is the bin full but glass is now broken all around the area. Perhaps several bins are needed as this appears to be a popular drop off location. I hope the city will be able to correct this. Thank you.
Mimi Conway
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.