Letter: Recycling Hazardous Waste is Easy/Free
Letter: Recycling Hazardous Waste is Easy/Free

The letter writer from 4/19 is uniformed regarding the City's commitment to the proper disposal of household hazardous waste (HHW) . There are 8 dates remaining this year of events scheduled across town where folks can bring in their hazardous waste, old electronics and even get document shredding done--for free. The service is drive-up and thru. Staffed by friendly folks, as Tucsonans tend to be. I mark it on my calendar twice a year. Could not be easier.

See the schedule and requirements at: tucsonaz.gov/es/household-hazardous-waste .

Mark Hall

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

