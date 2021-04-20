Letter: Recycling Hazardous Waste is Easy/Free

The letter writer from 4/19 is uniformed regarding the City's commitment to the proper disposal of household hazardous waste (HHW) . There are 8 dates remaining this year of events scheduled across town where folks can bring in their hazardous waste, old electronics and even get document shredding done--for free. The service is drive-up and thru. Staffed by friendly folks, as Tucsonans tend to be. I mark it on my calendar twice a year. Could not be easier.
See the schedule and requirements at: tucsonaz.gov/es/household-hazardous-waste .
Mark Hall
Midtown
