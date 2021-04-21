Re: the April 19 letter "Recycling, hazardous waste."
I would like to say that there are quite a few options for disposing of household hazardous waste. I'm sorry that he did not receive the same mailer that I did. If he calls the City of Tucson Environmental and General Services, he can get a listing of community collection events for 2021. All events are scheduled for 8 a.m.-noon.
The next one will be on May 8th, at the Price Service Center, 4004 So. Park Ave. On June 12, the event will be held at Hi Corbett, 700 S. Randolph Way. There is an event scheduled for every month of 2021. Go to tucsonaz.gov/hhw for detailed information, including items that can be collected.
Patricia Dow
Midtown
