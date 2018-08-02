Many thanks to the Star for bringing to light the problems with recycling in two recent articles. Like columnist Tim Steller, I too have observed people tossing articles in their recycling bins that are clearly not recyclable. All bins that I have ever seen are clearly marked as to what is not to be tossed in the bin. Plastic bags are always a no-no, and so are yard clippings and Styrofoam.
Every month a flyer in the City of Tucson water bill goes over what is and what is not recyclable. I have concluded that after so many years of this problem, which is actually getting worse, is that people really are just not concerned. Maybe an increase in their water bill will make a difference.
Marsha Ubick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.