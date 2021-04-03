 Skip to main content
Letter: Recycling inspections
A recent article in the Star identified the Cities proposal to begin inspecting the contents of the recycling container. Allegedly they say that if they find improper materials in the barrel a penalty will be imposed. Every few months the city advertises a change in what is and is not allowed to be in the barrel. Glass is now improper and can be moved to some strange place in town. Other materials are to be trimmed or relieved of liquids or the like. I suspect that, like me, not one in a hundred people truly understand what is and is not allowed. Have the barrel used, once every two weeks, for trash only. If that is not possible I propose doing away with the entire procedure and just continuing with the weekly trash removal. I am sleepless at night anticipating a wakeup with my yard filled with hi powered lights and a trash can swat team surrounding my home.

Phil Reinecker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

