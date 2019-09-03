In regards to the ongoing recycling offenders who are causing contaminated loads of recycling, I have a suggestion for Waste Management.
Instead of picking up the blue bins that have plastic bags sticking out filled with garbage or worse, bicycle tires, yard clippings, clothes, etc, why not just leave the bin with a big note on top with the offending articles checked off on a pre-printed list? Maybe then the repeat offenders will finally get the message.
Marsha Ubick
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.