Why do we still use the Blue Bins for recycling? China and India no longer import our plastic, metals, cardboard and over 20 more categories of trash. Where is our “recycling” going? Many large cities have a glut of plastic, electronics, cardboard, and the rest of the stuff we used to sell to China and the stuff is going into landfills. Australia is burning some plastics but the result is toxic gasses. What is happening to the formerly recyclables in Tucson?
MARGO SASSE
Northeast side
