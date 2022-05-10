 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Recycling

I get it that as a new Tucson resident from that left wing city of Portland, Oregon locals might view me with a stink eye when I comment on local matters. What I don't get is why there is no recycling for the bulk of the plastics that Tucson residents use. Heck, Waste Management even videos your recycling and will fine you for putting in the wrong plastic. This makes life easy for residents--just throw that crap away and into the landfill. Yet we all know that the plastics not recyclable here decimate sea life and the nature we all love.

This is not an individual freedom kind of thing where we individuals are the guilty ones if we don't recycle. This is the responsibility of those who control recycling--your government and Waste Management-- to come up with solutions--or get the retailers--yes even everyone's favorite, Costco--to package with recyclable materials.)

They ring the bell and you come running. TIme to ring their bell.

Rick Rappaport

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

