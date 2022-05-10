Letter: Recycling

I get it that as a new Tucson resident from that left wing city of Portland, Oregon locals might view me with a stink eye when I comment on local matters. What I don't get is why there is no recycling for the bulk of the plastics that Tucson residents use. Heck, Waste Management even videos your recycling and will fine you for putting in the wrong plastic. This makes life easy for residents--just throw that crap away and into the landfill. Yet we all know that the plastics not recyclable here decimate sea life and the nature we all love.