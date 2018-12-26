I had family here a couple of weeks ago and we got to discussing Recycling and they said that they never have to wash anything out. Now since we have to do it I have a suggestion. Make a huge round barrel and place around it lots of holes with sprinkler heads. Items could be place in it and it would roll gently washing out the items. The water could be flushed into a holding barrel and used over and over. That way you would get more items to sell to the Chinese and our land fills will not be plugged with items that could be sold.
Sharlie Deschaines
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.