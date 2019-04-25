With regard to the city and county considering abolishing their recycling programs, I suggest they consider promoting the purchase of recycled goods such as toilet paper, napkins and facial tissue. According to World Watch magazine, 27,000 trees are destroyed every day just for the production of toilet paper, yet only a few consumers consider that when making their purchases. Yes, recycled paper goods cost a bit more, but I ask consumers to ask themselves when making their purchases, what are trees worth and what is recycling worth. And I urge our government officials to do a better job of informing their constituents of the value of buying recycled goods.
Sharon Olbert
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.