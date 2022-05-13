Letter: Red light cameras and driving across town

I am leaving PVHMS after this school year. A place I love, with students, staff, admin I adore. Why? The 25 minute cross town east drive has become a nightmare for me. Red light runners at every intersection, my top count has been 8- with me having the green light. Racing down Speedway, swerving in and out of traffic. Drivers passing in the left turn lane on 3 lane residential streets. Tailgating dangerously close. Drivers trying to pass on the right, on a 2 lane residential street. The whipping past me 20 miles over the speed limit. It has become so unsafe to drive on Tucson streets! Oh, and the impaired drivers I experience multiple times a week.