Re: the Sept. 17 letter "Red-light cameras made streets safer."
As a permanent resident of Tucson and a sponsor of Proposition 201, I wish to set the record straight concerning substantially inaccurate statements regarding the now-defunct red light camera program in Tucson. Bureaucrats and lawyers played no part in ridding the city of photo radar.
Proposition 201 was a true grass-roots effort supported by thousands of hours of volunteer work and by over 26,000 residents who signed the petition. The people of Tucson, not the bureaucrats, spoke resoundingly in defeating citywide photo radar by a two-to-one margin. The people declared decisively that a government-sponsored extortion racket has no place in this city. The issue is settled; the cameras are permanently deactivated.
Rather than forcing drivers to come to a "screeching halt" at yellow lights and causing rear-end collisions, let us now focus our efforts on improving traffic safety through the implementation of proven engineering techniques, such as proper signal timing and road maintenance.
Kirk Wines
Southwest side
